Collin McHugh Will Start Monday vs. Red Sox

https://twitter.com/TriciaWhitaker/status/1447582518669193218

The Rays have their backs against the wall heading into Game 4 of the ALDS, and they will turn to McHugh in this contest. McHugh is not considered an ace, but he has pitched like one for the Rays this season. He’s racked up 64 innings between the bullpen and the rotation, and he’s posted a 1.55 ERA and 2.12 FIP in those outings. He’s been particularly dominant as a starter, allowing zero runs over 12 innings pitched.

Ultimately, McHugh will likely last only an inning or two before turning things over to the bullpen. That would typically be a strong option for the team — they had the third-best bullpen ERA this season — but their relievers were taxed in yesterday’s 13 inning game. Starter Drew Rasmussen last just 2.0 innings, so the rest of the relievers combined for 10 1/3 innings. That said, only Drew Robertson pitched more than 1 2/3 innings in that contest, so most of their top arms should still be available.

The Rays are Red Sox are both listed at -108 in this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Red Sox have moved to -270 favorites to win the series.