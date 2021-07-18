Collin Morikawa Makes History at 149th Open Championship

Morikawa entered the day one-shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but he made up the difference on Sunday. He fired a four-under-par 66, which brought his score to 15-under-par for the tournament. That was enough to give him a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth, who finished second at 13-under-par.
With the victory, Morikawa was able to accomplish some history. He was playing in this event for the first time in his career, and he became the first player ever to win two majors in his first appearance. He also took home the 102nd PGA Championship last season in his first start at the event. Overall, Morikawa has now won two majors in just eight attempts. This was also his second victory of the season after taking home the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.
Those who backed Morikawa to win The Open on FanDuel Sportsbook were also rewarded. He entered the tournament at +3000, and his odds will be much shorter in the future after picking up his second career major.
