Collin Sexton Suffered Torn Meniscus in Left Knee

Sexton has had a disappointing season, and now he’s expected to miss an extended period. He suffered a knee injury Sunday vs. the Knicks, and an MRI on Monday revealed a torn meniscus. He will undergo further evaluation before an official timetable is given, but expect him to be sidelined for a while.

With Sexton out of the lineup, Ricky Rubio should take over as the team’s starting point guard. He started the second half in place of Sexton, and he went absolutely bananas. He finished with a career-high 37 points with eight 3-pointers, and Rubio can rack up assists in bunches. Rubio has averaged 1.01 FanDuel points per minute this season, so he should be able to take advantage of an increase in playing time.

The Cavaliers are also dealing with plenty of COVID-related absences at the moment. Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love are sidelined, so the team will be extremely shorthanded for as long as they’re out. That’s going to make them a team to target in DFS.

The Cavaliers have gotten off to an excellent 7-4 start this season, but they remain long shots to make the playoffs. They’re currently listed at +710 to qualify for the postseason on FanDuel Sportsbook.