Colts Hosting Various Kickers on Wednesday

The Colts had some issues with their kicking game on Monday vs. the Ravens. Rodrigo Blankenship told reporters he felt a sharp, stabbing pain in his hip during warmups, which affected him on kicks of greater than 45 yards. That said, he missed one extra point and two field goals, so the Colts are looking at other options for this week’s game vs. the Texans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Colts brought in Brett Maher, Michael Badgley, Aldrick Rosas, and Riley Patterson for a workout on Wednesday. There’s still a chance that Blankenship is healthy enough to play, but the Colts clearly want to have another option if he isn’t.

The Colts blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead last week vs. the Ravens, which they hadn’t previously done since relocating from Baltimore. They sit at just 1-4 for the year, but they have played a brutal schedule. This week, they have a very winnable game vs. the Texans, and they’re currently listed as 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.