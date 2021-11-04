Colts Marlon Mack Inactive Thursday Against Jets

The Indianapolis Colts announce running back Marlon Mack is inactive ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the New York Jets.

Mack was a healthy scratch ahead of the matchup, last playing in a 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Mack played one snap and did not record a rushing attempt. This season, Mack has played six games, making 28 rushing attempts for 101 yards, averaging 3.63 yards per carry and is second in share of carries, responsible for a 17% share, only behind team leader Jonathan Taylor.

With Mack out of the backfield, expect to see an uptick in production for Jonathan Taylor. Taylor rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in the Week 8 loss and has seen 15 or more rushing attempts in seven of the Colts’ first eight games this season. Priced at $16,000 on FanDuel’s Single Game slate, Taylor should have a prime matchup against a Jets defense ranked 28th in DVOA.

The Colts are a 10.5-point home favorite against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.