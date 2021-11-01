Cooper Rush Starts in Place of Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will have to get past the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott. Prescott injured his calf on the game-winning drive in overtime against the New England Patriots in Week 6 and couldn’t use the bye week to get healthy to play against the Vikes.

Prescott is having an outstanding season, completing 73.1% of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, to just four interceptions. His play has paced the Cowboys to a 5-1 record and a big lead in the NFC East standings.

Cooper Rush will start in place of Prescott, getting his first career start. Rush has attempted just three pass attempts in his career, and that was back in 2017, completing one pass for two yards. The Cowboys could increase Ezekiel Elliott’s workload to lessen the burden on Rush.

The betting line shifted significantly in favor of the Vikings when Prescott was ruled out. Minnesota went from -2.5 to -4.5, and the total dropped to 49.5 from 51.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.