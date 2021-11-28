Cordarrelle Patterson is active for Week 12 against the Jaguars

Cordarrelle Patterson is active for the Falcons’ Week 12 game against the Jaguars. Patterson was inactive for Week 11 and was listed as questionable with an ankle injury this week. In addition, he was limited in practice all week but did participate. Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher and is second on the team in receiving yards. He is having a career year, amassing 473 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns this season. Patterson leads all running backs in receiving yards, and his five receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a running back this season. He’s expected to return to his usual workload against Jacksonville. Considering how versatile an offensive threat Patterson is, it’s a significant gain for the Falcons, and fantasy owners, to have him back in the lineup.

