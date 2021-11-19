Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Week 11 against the Patriots
November 18
Cordarrelle Patterson is out of the Falcons’ Thursday night matchup against the Patriots. Patterson looked good in pre-game warmups but ultimately couldn’t get final clearance. Patterson has been dealing with an ankle injury and with a shortened week was a game-time decision. This is a massive loss for the Falcons because Patterson is one of the team’s best offensive weapons. Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher and is second on the team in receiving yards. He is having a career year, amassing 473 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns this season. Atlanta will now rely on Mike Davis, Wayne Gallman, and Qadree Ollison to fill the rushing void. While Marvin Hall, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Tajae Sharpe will comprise the Falcons’ receiving options.
What was already going to be a challenging game for the Falcons just got a lot harder. There is no doubt this will affect the lines for tonight’s game. Make sure to check Fanduel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date odds.
