Corey Dickerson Could Start Rehab Assignment This Week
July 26Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Toronto Blue Jays knew when they acquired Corey Dickerson that he wouldn’t join the team immediately, but it appears the hard-hitting outfielder is nearing a return to action. Jays’ manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed today that Dickerson could start his rehabilitation assignment later this week.
Dickerson has missed the last six weeks with a foot contusion but was a productive member of the Miami Marlins before getting dealt. Dickerson slashed .263/.324/.380 in 224 plate appearances with the Marlins.
The Jays outfield is set with George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., listed atop the Jays depth chart across the outfield positions. When healthy, Dickerson offers a depth bat off the bench for the Jays, filling in for Hernandez in left when called upon but won’t be a regular in the lineup.
The Jays are in Boston for a four-game series with the Red Sox. They are up on the home side at the halfway point. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.