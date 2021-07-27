Corey Dickerson Could Start Rehab Assignment This Week

The Toronto Blue Jays knew when they acquired Corey Dickerson that he wouldn’t join the team immediately, but it appears the hard-hitting outfielder is nearing a return to action. Jays’ manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed today that Dickerson could start his rehabilitation assignment later this week.

https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/1419763164456030208

Dickerson has missed the last six weeks with a foot contusion but was a productive member of the Miami Marlins before getting dealt. Dickerson slashed .263/.324/.380 in 224 plate appearances with the Marlins.

The Jays outfield is set with George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., listed atop the Jays depth chart across the outfield positions. When healthy, Dickerson offers a depth bat off the bench for the Jays, filling in for Hernandez in left when called upon but won’t be a regular in the lineup.

