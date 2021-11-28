Corey Kluber agrees to a one-year deal with the Rays

Free-agent RHP Corey Kluber in agreement with Rays on one-year deal, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Kluber, 35, missed more than three months with right shoulder strain before rejoining Yankees in late August. Finished with 3.83 ERA in 80 IP, including no-hitter. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports Corey Kluber has signed with the Rays, pending a physical. Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds that Kluber’s deal is a one-year $8 million contract, plus incentives. The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent the 2021 season with the Yankees but missed more than three months with a right shoulder strain. Kluber started 16 games for New York, picking up five wins and three losses. Last season, the 35-year-old pitched 80 innings, posting a 3.83 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and recorded a no-hitter. Kluber has only played 24 games over the past three seasons and will turn 36 in April as he enters his 12th MLB season. Kluber will benefit from the Rays’ solid defense and pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field.

The 2022 MLB season is quite a ways away, but you can still get in on early World Series futures over at FanDuel Sportsbook. You might also consider keeping an eye out for Kluber when Cy Young Award futures are posted.