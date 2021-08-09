Corey Kluber to Begin Rehab Assignment This Week

Erik Boland of Newsday reports New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber is expected to begin his rehab assignment Thursday for the team’s Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots.

https://twitter.com/eboland11/status/1424869993020280838

Kluber has missed more than two months due to a shoulder injury, last pitching in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on May 25. Kluber went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five batters.

In his first season with the Yankees, Kluber has a 4-3 record, with a 3.04 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. In the game before his injury, a 2-0 win against the Texas Rangers, Kluber threw a no-hitter against his former team, striking out nine batters.

The Yankees starting rotation has been hampered with injuries. Aside from Kluber, Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery remain on the COVID-19 IL.

New York will open their series against the Kansas City Royals Monday, facing Carlos Hernandez, who makes his fifth start of the season. Hernandez has a 3-1 record, with a 4.58 ERA and a 28% K rate. The Yankees are a -172 road Moneyline favorite against the Royals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.