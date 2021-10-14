Corey Knebel Will Start Game 5 vs. Giants

https://twitter.com/jphoornstra/status/1448712115410259983

The Dodgers and Giants will square off in a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Thursday night, and the Dodgers will send Corey Knebel to the mound. He’s been outstanding over the second half of the season, pitching to a 1.83 ERA, and he’s posted a 1.59 ERA over 5 2/3 innings as a starting pitcher.

Knebel will likely only last an inning or two before handing the ball over to the Dodgers’ bullpen. They’re a solid group — they ranked second in bullpen ERA during the regular season — and they figured to be even stronger than usual on Thursday. Julio Urias has already been confirmed as an available option in relief, and there could be some other starters available as well.

Logan Webb will make the start for the Giants, and he was fantastic in his first start vs. the Dodgers this postseason. He pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings with ten strikeouts.

The Giants are currently listed as -112 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.