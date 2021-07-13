Corey Seager continues to rehab at Dodgers Spring Training complex
July 13joecervenkaSportsGrid
Corey Seager will continue rehabbing his fractured right hand from an injury sustained against the Miami Marlins almost two months ago. Seager was plunked in the hand by Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning of a 7-0 Dodgers win over Miami on May 15. While he’s making progress, the 95 percent owned shortstop isn’t ready for game action just yet but has been swinging a bat which should be music to the ears of fantasy owners.
The 27-year-old was off to a bit of a slow start for the first month and a half of the season. Seager hit .265 with four home runs, 22 RBI, and 20 runs in 37 games for Los Angeles this year. He had arguably his best campaign last year, albeit a COVID-condensed one. The former 18th overall pick was one tick off his career-best average, hitting .307 in 2020 with 15 ding dongs, 41 RBI, and scored 38 runs in 52 contests.
Even without Seager and some other notable absences, LA is just two games back of the San Francisco Giants for top spot in the NL West. The Dodgers are still the favorites to win the division, though, going off at -200 at the FanDuel Sportsbook. They also remain the odds-on-favorites to win the World Series at +400.
