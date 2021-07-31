Corey Seager out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers

Corey Seager is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. Seager played for the first time Friday since May 15 due to a broken right hand. He had two hits in five at-bats and reported no ill effects from his injury. The Dodgers have just elected to give him a day off and not ask him to start back-to-back games immediately upon his return. Seager should be available to play later in this game if needed and be in the starting lineup Sunday. Chris Taylor will lead off and play shortstop in his absence Saturday.

The Diamondbacks upset the Dodgers in extra innings on Friday, so the Dodgers will look to even the score tonight. The Dodgers will start Mitch White in this contest, while the Dbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly. This game is currently off the board, but you can find the lines and props for all remaining contests at FanDuel.com.