Corey Seager to Begin Rehab Assignment

It’s been a long time since the Los Angeles Dodgers had the whole crew together. Injuries continue to plague the reigning champs, but a key piece of their championship run in 2020 appears to be nearing a return to action. As reported by Kirsten Watson, shortstop Corey Seager will start his rehab assignment this week at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Seager last played in the majors on May 15, when he fractured his hand after getting hit by a pitch. His rehabilitation has not gone smoothly, as he discontinued batting in June as he wasn’t tolerating it well. Since then, Seager has ramped up his activities and will likely be involved in some simulated games next week.

Gavin Lux moved over to short to offset the loss of Seager; however, he suffered his own injury and is expected to miss some time. That has left Chris Taylor to fill in as the everyday shortstop. Taylor will remain an integral part of the Dodgers lineup when Seager eventually returns and will continue to serve in a utility role.

