Corey Seager to Begin Rehab Assignment

It’s been a long time since the Los Angeles Dodgers had the whole crew together. Injuries continue to plague the reigning champs, but a key piece of their championship run in 2020 appears to be nearing a return to action. As reported by Kirsten Watson, shortstop Corey Seager will start his rehab assignment this week at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.
Seager last played in the majors on May 15, when he fractured his hand after getting hit by a pitch. His rehabilitation has not gone smoothly, as he discontinued batting in June as he wasn’t tolerating it well. Since then, Seager has ramped up his activities and will likely be involved in some simulated games next week.
Gavin Lux moved over to short to offset the loss of Seager; however, he suffered his own injury and is expected to miss some time. That has left Chris Taylor to fill in as the everyday shortstop. Taylor will remain an integral part of the Dodgers lineup when Seager eventually returns and will continue to serve in a utility role.
The Dodgers host the Rockies tonight as -210 home chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook as they look to climb back into the NL West division race.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.