Corey Seager to take live-at bats for the Dodgers next weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Seager has been on the injured list since May 15 due to a broken right hand. Assuming he does indeed take that ABs next weekend and doesn’t suffer any setbacks, it would seem a rehab assignment would be up next, although none has been scheduled at this point. How long Seager would need on such an assignment remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely we will see Seager play for the Dodgers until late July or early August at the earliest. Seager can be activated at any time off the IL come July 15.

After scoring 22 runs Saturday, the Dodgers will look to win the rubber game of their three-game series versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday. The Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin, and the DBacks will go with Merrill Kelly at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees are -152 (-1.5) on the run line, -310 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-110), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.