Could 49ers Start Trey Lance Week 1?

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reported 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, and Trey Lance split snaps with the first team on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the second straight practice Garopplo and Lance shuffled off and on the field alternating reps 1-2 at a time with the offense. Lance spent a short series with the 1s, Garoppolo with the 2s in red zone drills — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 26, 2021

Lance was also involved in a red zone series with the first team, while Garoppolo took his red-zone snaps with the second team.

There’s no question that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants both quarterbacks as prepared as possible to start the season. But Lance’s increased involvement at this point in the season suggests that the quarterback competition is perhaps even closer than originally expected.

After all, there’s a reason the 49ers traded a first-round pick in this year’s draft, a first-round pick for 2022, a third-round compensatory pick in 2022, and a first-round pick in 2023 to move up to take Lance with the third overall pick.

You don’t make that bold of a move if you don’t think the quarterback you’re selecting isn’t good enough to start in Week 1.

