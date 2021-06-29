Could The Minnesota Timberwolves Go All-In On Ben Simmons?

According to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, the Timberwolves could emerge as a landing spot for Ben Simmons should the 76ers decide to move on from the former LSU product.

How badly do the #Timberwolves want to trade for Ben Simmons? "Badly" pic.twitter.com/owYhhydPMQ — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) June 27, 2021

Wolfson went on to add that he’s heard Minnesota’s president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, has long been a fan of Simmons and could be willing to trade D’Angelo Russell or Malik Beasley or even both to bring Simmons to the North Star State.

If you’re the 76ers, you almost have to listen to this offer, particularly if you’re bearish on Simmons putting in the required work in the offseason to develop any prospect of a perimeter jump shot.

Simmons is, however, represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul, a longtime companion of LeBron James, is a very hands-on agent and will likely have his fingerprints all over whatever transpires with Simmons. This, it will be interesting if he favors a move to a Minnesota market that is much smaller than Philadelphia’s for his client.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.