DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall will miss Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Trailblazers, as part of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Both have yet to make their Houston Rockets debut, with Wall last playing for the Washington Wizards and Cousins for the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19.

In 30 games for the Warriors, Cousins averaged 25 minutes, 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Wall played 32 games for the Wizards, averaging 34 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Rockets’ season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed due to the team being unable to roster the league’s required eight players after identifying members of the team as close contacts for COVID-19.