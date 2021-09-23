Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Limited At Practice

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys wide receiver, Amari Cooper, will be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ribs) will be limited in practice today. S Donovan Wilson (groin), DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), OT Ty Nsekhe (illness), DT Carlos Watkins (knee) won’t. Mike McCarthy: “There’s definitely a chance” Keanu Neal (close contact) will play Monday vs. Eagles. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 23, 2021

Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs at the moment, so Dallas plans to be very cautious with him. The former Alabama product missed the last two plays of the Cowboys’ final drive in Week 2 against the Chargers.

It’s not exactly clear when he might’ve picked up the injury. His numbers dropped precipitously from the season opener when he was targeted 17 times and caught 13 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns. He was targeted just five times the following week and caught three passes for 24 yards with no touchdowns.

This injury could undoubtedly impact his availability to play on Monday night against the Eagles. As a wide receiver, his route running and ability to catch the football could be affected drastically.

Fantasy managers will need to plan accordingly and keep a close eye on the Cowboys’ injury report for any updates.

