Cowboys Claim Quarterback Will Grier Off Waivers

The Panthers decided to leave Grier off their final roster, but it didn’t take him long to find a new home. The Cowboys have claimed him off waivers, and he will be a significant upgrade for their quarterback room. Dak Prescott is obviously locked in as the starter, but Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci formed one of the weakest pairs of backups in the league. Grier should immediately move ahead of them on the depth chart and give the team a nice insurance policy if Prescott suffers another injury.

Grier struggled in his only taste of NFL action back in 2019, posting an 0-2 record with four picks and zero touchdowns. That said, Grier was solid in his limited preseason action, completing 71.0% of his passes with zero turnovers. Grier was also selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, so he has some pedigree as well.

Of course, the Cowboys hope that they will see very little of Grier this season. They need a healthy Prescott if they want to return to the playoffs, and they’re currently listed at -156 on FanDuel Sportsbook to make the postseason.