Cowboys Dak Prescott A Game-Time Decision Sunday

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reports Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a game-time decision for a Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1454755776334077953

Prescott is dealing with a calf injury, last playing in a Week 6 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots, throwing for 445 yards and three touchdowns, completing 70% of his passes. Prescott was limited in practice this week and benefits from having a bye in Week 7. He is priced at $16,000 for FanDuel’s single-game slate.

Rapoport reports the Cowboys may choose to be conseverative in their approach with Prescott and will make a decision after pre-game warmups. If Prescott cannot play, expect Cooper Rush to take over under-center duties against a Minnesota Vikings defense ranked sixth in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Rush last played in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 season, throwing one pass, and is priced at $10,000 on FanDuel.

The Cowboys are a 3-point road underdog against the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.