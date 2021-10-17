Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Play Sunday vs. Patriots

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Elliott is dealing with a rib injury and should continue as the Cowboys’ lead back, barring any setback in pregame warmups. In a 44-20 win over the New York Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown. The leader in the Cowboys’ backfield, Elliott, is responsible for 52% of the carries. Priced at $8,300 on FanDuel, Elliott looks to be in a prime spot this week, facing a New England Patriots defense ranked 22nd in rushing DVOA according to Football Outsiders. If Elliott misses today’s matchup, expect Tony Pollard to see the bulk of carries for Dallas. Pollard is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel and rushed for 75 yards on 14 attempts in the Week 5 win over the Giants.

Dallas is a 3.5-point road favorite against the Patriots on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50.5-point total.