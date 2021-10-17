Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Play Sunday vs. Patriots

Elliott is dealing with a rib injury and should continue as the Cowboys’ lead back, barring any setback in pregame warmups. In a 44-20 win over the New York Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown. The leader in the Cowboys’ backfield, Elliott, is responsible for 52% of the carries. Priced at $8,300 on FanDuel, Elliott looks to be in a prime spot this week, facing a New England Patriots defense ranked 22nd in rushing DVOA according to Football Outsiders. If Elliott misses today’s matchup, expect Tony Pollard to see the bulk of carries for Dallas. Pollard is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel and rushed for 75 yards on 14 attempts in the Week 5 win over the Giants.
Dallas is a 3.5-point road favorite against the Patriots on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50.5-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.