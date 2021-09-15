Cowboys Lose DeMarcus Lawrence to Foot Injury

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will undergo surgery to repair a broken foot and is expected to be back on the field in November.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1438274649926864898

Lawrence suffered the injury during practice Wednesday. In a Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Lawrence was responsible for five tackles and one forced fumble in the 31-29 loss. Last season, the eight-year veteran started 16 games, recording 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles, leading the team in sacks and fumbles.

Last season, the Cowboys’ defense allowed 431 yards per game to opponents, the seventh-most in the league, giving up 31 points per game, the 10th-highest. With Lawrence out of action for the foreseeable future, look for backup Tarell Basham to see extending playing time. Basham played 24 snaps in the Week 1 loss, recording two tackles.

Dallas is a 3.5-point road underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 55.5-point total, the highest on the slate.