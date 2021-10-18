Cowboys Optimistic Dak Prescott Will Return Following Bye Week

It’s probably for the best that the Dallas Cowboys don’t have to test their quarterback depth. Cooper Rush last threw a regular-season pass in the NFL in 2017. Will Grier was active more recently, starting two games in 2019, but hasn’t played since then. When Dak Prescott was seen in a walking boot last night, it set off a few fire alarms in the Cowboys’ front office.

The update on Prescott’s injury on Monday was optimistic, and the Cowboys are hopeful that Prescott will be able to play in their next game following their Week 7 bye. Dallas will give their quarterback a week to recover and will re-assess Prescott ahead of practices next Monday.

Prescott has been a key contributor to the Cowboys’ resurgent season. The former fourth-round pick is completing 73.1% of his passes for 302.2 yards per game, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Cowboys’ early season success has rocketed them up the futures board. They sit with the eighth-best odds on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.