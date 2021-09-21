Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones “Hopeful” WR Amari Cooper Can Play In Week 3

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media on Tuesday that he is “hopeful” wide receiver Amari Cooper will be good to go for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The Cowboys receiver left the game on the final drive against the Chargers on Sunday with what was later confirmed as bruised ribs and will likely become a decision based on pain tolerance for his availability this Monday night against the Eagles. Cooper has 16 receptions for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns so far on the season and would be a substantial loss for Dallas heading into their opening divisional matchup of the season.

With the game on Monday Night Football, it’s likely that we won’t hear any further official word on Cooper’s status until Friday or Saturday. In fantasy leagues, it may be beneficial to keep Cooper in the FLEX spot heading into Week 3 in case he needs to be swapped out due to a game-time decision for someone else.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.