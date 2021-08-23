Cowboys Place CeeDee Lamb on COVID-19 List

The Cowboys placed head coach Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on the COVID list last week, and they added three more players on Monday. Lamb is the biggest name, and he enters the season with big expectations. He’s coming off 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, and he averaged nearly six catches and 87 yards per game in five games with Dak Prescott. If Prescott stays healthy, Lamb should be able to shatter those marks in his sophomore campaign.
The Cowboys are also expected to improve in Lamb’s second season. They’re listed at +130 to win the NFC East, and their win total over/under is set at 9.5. They also have some sleeper appeal to challenge the Buccaneers in the NFC, and they’re listed at +1500 to win the conference.
