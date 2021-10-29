Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Prescott has been dealing with a calf strain he suffered in Week 6 against the New England Patriots that has lingered through the team’s Week 7 bye week and into Friday. The quarterback’s availability for the team’s Sunday night matchup in Minnesota is now in jeopardy with Prescott seeing limited practice participation all week. Although team owner Jerry Jones said, “Things are looking good right now,” about his quarterback’s injury, head coach Mike McCarthy reminded reporters that his health is about “more than just this game”.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been off to a torrent start to the season. In six games, he has completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. If Prescott is unable to go, backup quarterback Cooper Rush would be next on the depth chart to play on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently three-point underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.