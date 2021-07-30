Cubs Closer Craig Kimbrel Traded to White Sox

The White Sox just strengthened one of their already most powerful areas adding Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel in a rare cross-town trade.

Chicago of the American League already had one of the best stoppers in baseball in the form of Liam Hendriks, but the strong get stronger with a reinvented Kimbrel.

After two straight disastrous years with the Cubs where his ERA was in the fives and sixes, the active all-time saves leader has been a lights-out closer again. Kimbrel’s 0.49 ERA is by far the best among closers this year, and his 23 saves are only two fewer than teammate and the AL leader Hendriks.

Infielder Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer are heading the other way. Madrigal could be the Cubs’ second baseman of the future. The 24-year-old has hit .317 in 83 career MLB games and is a fantastic defender. Heuer could end up getting a chance in the ninth for Chicago’s National League squad. The 25-year-old has had a disappointing season but had a 1.52 ERA in his rookie campaign last season.

The new-look White Sox host Cleveland tonight and are -225 on the FanDuel Sportsbook moneyline. They are also the third favorite to take this year’s World Series at +650.