Cubs’ Kris Bryant Is Out Of Wednesday’s Lineup

The Chicago Cubs have released their lineup for Wednesday against the Cardinals, and not listed is Kris Bryant. Bryant exited from Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury which is being described as hamstring fatigue.

At this point, it doesn’t seem that his absence is anything more than precautionary. However, questions will naturally arise if this becomes a trend over the next few days.

The Cubs are likely to be sellers before the trade deadline, which means they’ll want to keep Bryant from worsening his injury if they receive a trade offer. In the first half, a brutal 6-19 stretch left the Cubs one game below .500 at 47-48 and eight games out of first place in the NL Central.

