Cubs Release P Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs made some roster moves on Thursday, and much to the chagrin of sports bettors, it included the release of Jake Arrieta.

Today’s #Cubs roster moves: -Placed Willson Contreras on 10-day IL (right knee sprain) -Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers -Selected RHP Ryan Meisinger from @IowaCubs -Reinstated catcher Austin Romine from 60-day IL -Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment pic.twitter.com/Oa5OL0uTZ9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2021

In his 13th season, Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. Chicago actually suffered a loss in each of the last eight games he appeared in.

Arrieta’s numbers declined over his last three seasons. In 2019 he had a 1.47 ERA which was followed by a 1.51 ERA in 2020. It’s a bittersweet ending in Chicago, where he not only won a Cy Young Award in 2015 but also a World Series title in 2016.

Finding another team at this point in the season could be difficult for the 35-year old. Overall for his career, he has a 115-90 record, a 3.93 ERA, and 1,424 strikeouts if he never throws another pitch in the majors.

