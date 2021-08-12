Cubs Release P Jake Arrieta

In his 13th season, Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. Chicago actually suffered a loss in each of the last eight games he appeared in.
Arrieta’s numbers declined over his last three seasons. In 2019 he had a 1.47 ERA which was followed by a 1.51 ERA in 2020. It’s a bittersweet ending in Chicago, where he not only won a Cy Young Award in 2015 but also a World Series title in 2016.
Finding another team at this point in the season could be difficult for the 35-year old. Overall for his career, he has a 115-90 record, a 3.93 ERA, and 1,424 strikeouts if he never throws another pitch in the majors.
