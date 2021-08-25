Cubs-Rockies Postponed Tuesday

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.
Chicago will look to keep the momentum going after a 6-4 win over the Rockies to open the series Monday night. The team is scheduled to start the crosstown rivalry Friday against the White Sox. The Rockies will head west to face the Dodgers in a three-game series starting Friday.
Both teams will look toward the next season, with a sub-—500 record. The first matchup in tomorrow’s doubleheader is expected to feature Zach Davies and German Marquez, who were both slated to start Tuesday.
Chicago has the third-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .229 on the season, while the Rockies have the sixth-highest batting average, collectively hitting .250 with a .318 OBP.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.