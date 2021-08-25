Cubs-Rockies Postponed Tuesday

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies is postponed because of inclement weather in the Chicago area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Chicago will look to keep the momentum going after a 6-4 win over the Rockies to open the series Monday night. The team is scheduled to start the crosstown rivalry Friday against the White Sox. The Rockies will head west to face the Dodgers in a three-game series starting Friday.

Both teams will look toward the next season, with a sub-—500 record. The first matchup in tomorrow’s doubleheader is expected to feature Zach Davies and German Marquez, who were both slated to start Tuesday.

Chicago has the third-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .229 on the season, while the Rockies have the sixth-highest batting average, collectively hitting .250 with a .318 OBP.