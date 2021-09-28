Cubs Shut Down OF Jason Heyward

Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Chicago Cubs will shut down outfielder Jason Heyward for the rest of the year. Heyward’s been dealing with a concussion for some weeks now and was even sent for further evaluations this week.

Heyward saw a specialist in Pittsburgh today for concussion symptoms. And he’s officially shut down for final week of season. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) September 28, 2021

It’ll be interesting to gauge how Cubs fans view his time in Chicago. After all, he was part of Chicago’s team that won the World Series in his first season with the club in 2016.

Heyward notably signed an eight-year $184 million deal as a free agent after playing for the rival St. Louis Cardinals. His 21 home runs in 2019 are his highest with the club, and he never hit higher than .270. He’s often been credited for his ability to get on base, but he could only muster a .280 on-base percentage this season.

The Cubs aren’t free from him his contract just yet as he’s still signed for two more seasons with $44 million remaining on his deal.

