Cubs Will Be Without Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras Monday Night
June 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Chicago Cubs are down two regulars for their intradivisional clash with the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night. This contest was already a planned off day for catcher Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo will have an off night after getting pulled early from Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a stiff back.
Jordan Bastian notes that Rizzo may be available off the bench, but it’s more likely that he sits the entire night to avoid further setbacks with a back injury that has been noted on injury reports since May.
Kris Bryant is starting at first base and batting fourth against the Brewers, while Jose Lobaton handles catching duties for staff ace Kyle Hendricks, batting eighth. After-hours slates are still available at FanDuel, although both players will have their hands full with Freddy Peralta on the mound. Bryant has a $3,500 salary, and Lobaton has a $2,000 salary.
The Cubs enter the contest as +122 underdogs, with the total set at 7.
