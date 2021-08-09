Curtis Samuel Removed from COVID List; Placed on PUP List

https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1424826214238261248

The Washington Football Team has struggled with COVID-19 to start training camp, and Samuel was one of the players who was placed on the COVID list. Unfortunately, that isn’t the only issue that Samuel is dealing with. He’s also dealing with a groin injury, which has landed him on the PUP list. Head coach Ron Rivera said there’s “no timetable” for his return, but he did leave the door open for Samuel to return for their final preseason game.

Samuel entered the offseason with plenty of hype, and he had an excellent campaign with the Panthers last year. He racked up a career-high 77 catches for 851 receiving yards, and he also added 200 yards on the ground. He is expected to serve as the Washington Football Team’s No. 2 receiver this year, but his lack of practice time is concerning. It hasn’t allowed him to develop a rapport with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, which could put him behind guys like Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson in the pecking order.

