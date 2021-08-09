Curtis Samuel Removed from COVID List; Placed on PUP List

The Washington Football Team has struggled with COVID-19 to start training camp, and Samuel was one of the players who was placed on the COVID list. Unfortunately, that isn’t the only issue that Samuel is dealing with. He’s also dealing with a groin injury, which has landed him on the PUP list. Head coach Ron Rivera said there’s “no timetable” for his return, but he did leave the door open for Samuel to return for their final preseason game.
Samuel entered the offseason with plenty of hype, and he had an excellent campaign with the Panthers last year. He racked up a career-high 77 catches for 851 receiving yards, and he also added 200 yards on the ground. He is expected to serve as the Washington Football Team’s No. 2 receiver this year, but his lack of practice time is concerning. It hasn’t allowed him to develop a rapport with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, which could put him behind guys like Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson in the pecking order.
Washington won the NFC East in 2020-21, but they’re listed at +260 to repeat this season on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.