Curtis Samuel Suffers Possible Injury at Practice

Samuel has been battling a groin injury for most of the preseason, and it’s possible he aggravated that injury on Wednesday. He pulled up while running a route at practice and was seen working with the trainers on the sidelines.

Any injury would obviously put his availability for Week 1 in doubt. When healthy, Samuel is positioned to serve as the Football Team’s No. 2 receiver, so his absence would open up an opportunity for rookie Dyami Brown. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has reportedly impressed in practice. He’s become an interesting sleeper in fantasy football drafts.

Of course, Terry McLaurin will continue to serve as the Football Team’s top receiver. He’s put together back-to-back strong seasons to start his career, and he could see a boost playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s much more aggressive pushing the ball downfield than Alex Smith, which plays into McLaurin’s skill set.

The Football Team will take the field against the Chargers in Week 1, and they're currently listed as one-point underdogs.