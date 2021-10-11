Curtis Samuel “Week to Week” With Groin Injury

https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1447602206774005764

Samuel was one of the Football Team’s most significant offseason acquisitions, but he has yet to make an impact with his new squad. He missed the entire preseason and the first three weeks of the regular season with a groin injury, and he aggravated that injury in Week 5 vs. the Saints. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Samuel is considered “week to week,” so it sounds like he will miss some more action.

With Samuel back on the shelf, it does open up some more opportunities for the rest of the roster. Adam Humphries should step in as the team’s slot receiver, while rookie Dyami Brown could earn a more prominent role moving forward. He was inactive last week with a knee injury, but Samuel’s absence opens the door for him when he’s healthy enough to suit up. Brown is an intriguing prospect, but he has struggled to produce to start his rookie campaign.

The Football Team will host the Chiefs in Week 6, and they’re currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.