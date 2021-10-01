D.J. Chark Suffers Fractured Ankle Thursday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J Chark suffered a fractured ankle in the Week 4 Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1443742154346672131

In the first quarter, Chark was carted off the field and dealt a significant blow to the Jaguars receiving corps. With a 19% target share, Chark is second in the Jaguars receiving corps, behind veteran Marvin Jones. In a Week 3 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Chark was targeted six times, catching three passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Marvin Jones should see additional looks in place of Chark. The team leader in target share with 24% of the team’s looks, Jones was targeted eight times, catching six passes for 62 yards.

The Jaguars are looking for their first win of the season, currently leading the Bengals 7-0 in the second quarter at the time of this writing.

Jacksonville is +100000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.