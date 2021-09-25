D.J. Lemahieu is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees
September 25George KurtzSportsGrid
D.J. Lemahieu is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports. The Yankees are stating that Lemahieu is dealing with a hip/groin injury. Seeing as though this series versus the Red Sox this weekend could decide whether or not the Yankees make the playoffs, the injury would seem to be worse than they are letting on.
The Yankees currently have a two-game lead over the Mariners and Blue Jays for the second wild-card spot and are one game behind the Red Sox for the top spot. This will likely come down to the season’s last weekend as the Yankees will travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays on Tuesday after leaving Fenway and the Red Sox.
The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-3 on Friday to pull within one game of them in the wild card. They will start Nestor Cortes on Saturday afternoon, and the Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta. The Yankees are +152 (-1.5) on the run line, -106 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
