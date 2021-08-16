Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: THE NORTHERN TRUST

Liberty National Golf Club will once again host THE NORTHERN TRUST (formerly The Barclays) as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway this week in New Jersey.

The course itself has hosted this event three prior times, leading to three one-stroke victories: 2009 (won by Heath Slocum), 2013 (Adam Scott), and 2019 (Patrick Reed).

Here’s what you need to know about Liberty National Golf Club.

Liberty National Golf Club Course Information

Par: 71

Distance: 7,410

Average Green Size: 4,653 square feet

Green Type: Bentgrass

Stimpmeter:

Past 3 Winning Scores: -9, -11, -9 Prior 3 Cut Lines: -1, -1, +5

At 7,410 (after playing 7,370 yards in 2019), Liberty National is now pretty long for a par 71 (it’s around 100 yards longer than the average par 71 on the Tour).

It also features small greens that are shy of 4,700 square feet on average. Among the usual PGA Tour rotation courses, those green sizes rank fourth-smallest behind Pebble Beach, Harbour Town, and TPC Southwind.

Liberty National also ranks 4th (of 48 courses in my database) with 98 sand bunkers and 5th in water hazards (13). There’s a reason winning scores aren’t flirting around 20-under.

Liberty National Golf Club Hole-by-Hole Breakdown

Liberty National Golf Club Par Yards vs Median PGA Tour 1 4 398 91% 2 3 219 110% 3 4 395 90% 4 3 205 103% 5 4 427 98% 6 5 538 96% 7 4 515 118% 8 5 611 109% 9 4 474 108% 10 4 496 113% 11 3 230 115% 12 4 431 99% 13 5 580 104% 14 3 150 75% 15 4 481 110% 16 4 325 74% 17 4 445 102% 18 4 490 112% Total 71 7410 101%

There are two abnormally short holes on this course, both on the back nine: a 150-yard par 3 and a 325-yard par 4. The short 16th was the 3rd-easiest hole in 2019, making a rare time a par 4 played easier than a par 5 (the 611-yard 8th played tougher that year).

The long par 3 11th was the 2nd-toughest hole that year.

In total, 6 of the 18 holes are at least 110% the length of the median hole relative to the median PGA Tour hole at the same par.

Courses Similar to Liberty National Golf Club

Some other courses with small bentgrass greens and average-to-long overall lengths include:

– Muirfield Village (The Memorial)

– TPC Boston (The Northern Trust)

– Colonial Country Club (Charles Schwab Challenge)

– TPC Deere Run (John Deere Classic)

– Detroit Golf Club (Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Key Stats for THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

– Strokes Gained: Around the Green

– Bogey Avoidance

– Strokes Gained: Putting on bentgrass

The three winners here have ranked 4th, 2nd, and 2nd in strokes gained: tee to green among cut-makers in the event that they won, which is a bit obvious, but it’s not always the case.

Often enough, we see a heavy emphasis on strokes gained: putting, yet that’s not really what we have seen here the past three times. Each of the past three winners have ranked between 20th and 32nd in strokes gained: putting in their wins, averaging 0.55 strokes gained with the flat stick.

Datagolf’s course fit tool shows no priority on any particular stat, which means that the usual weight should be applied to the more important stats. That’s why approach and off-the-tee play is at the top of the list.

Golfers With Great Course History at Liberty National Golf Club

These golfers have gained at least 0.5 strokes per round at Liberty National Golf Club since 2009 among golfers with at least six rounds played at the course.

– Jason Kokrak (1.03)

– Jordan Spieth (0.97) – Rory McIlroy (0.97) – Gary Woodland (0.72) – Webb Simpson (0.66) – Adam Scott (0.60, past winner [2013]) – Patrick Reed (0.57, past winner [2019]) – Brandt Snedeker (0.53)

These golfers have made all three cuts since 2009: Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, and Charley Hoffman.