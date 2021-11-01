Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour remains stationed outside the United States for the third straight week.
This week’s field heads to Mexico after a week in Bermuda, which had followed up an event in Japan.
El Camaleon has hosted a Tour event since 2007, so we have plenty to go off of for this week’s prep, though we do lack ShotLink data.
Here’s what we should know about the course.
El Camaleon Golf Club Course Information
Par: 71
Distance: 7,041
Average Green Size: N/A
Green Type: Paspalum
Stimpmeter: N/A
Past 5 Winning Scores: -20, -20, -22, -19, -21
Past 2 Cut Lines: -1, -1, -4, -1, -2
This week’s course is a par 71 that is a bit shorter than the usual par 71 on the PGA Tour, but a lot of that yardage absence comes on some super short par 3s (116 yards, 151 yards, and 155 yards).
The greens are paspalum, a rare surface for PGA Tour pros, with no ShotLink data associated with the surface.
Winning scores hover right around -20 with a sub-par cutline in each of the past five seasons.
El Camaleon Golf Club Hole-by-Hole Breakdown
|Port Royal
Golf Course
|Par
|Yards
|vs. Average
PGA Tour
|1
|4
|438
|102%
|2
|4
|428
|99%
|3
|4
|389
|90%
|4
|3
|116
|59%
|5
|5
|554
|98%
|6
|4
|416
|97%
|7
|5
|554
|98%
|8
|3
|151
|77%
|9
|4
|462
|107%
|10
|3
|200
|102%
|11
|4
|360
|84%
|12
|4
|451
|105%
|13
|5
|532
|94%
|14
|4
|452
|105%
|15
|3
|155
|79%
|16
|4
|515
|119%
|17
|4
|386
|90%
|18
|4
|458
|106%
|Total
|71
|7,017
|96%
Again, we have short par 3s and some short par 4s, and the only outlier hole that’s longer than usual is a 515-yard par four that plays .286 shots over par.
Key Stats for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
This is a course that is set up for accurate drivers.
A look at the past winners reveals name after name of accurate (usually short) drivers.
|Season
|Winner
|To Par
|2021
|Viktor Hovland
|-20
|2020
|Brendon Todd
|-20
|2019
|Matt Kuchar
|-22
|2018
|Patton Kizzire
|-19
|2017
|Pat Perez
|-21
|2016
|Graeme McDowell
|-18
|2015
|Charley Hoffman
|-17
|2014
|Harris English
|-21
|2012
|John Huh
|-13
|2011
|Johnson Wagner
|-17
|2010
|Cameron Beckman
|-15
|2009
|Mark Wilson
|-17
|2008
|Brian Gay
|-20
|2007
|Fred Funk
|-18
A lack of lengthy holes and a need to control shots in the wind helps explain why driving accuracy is crucial at the course via datagolf’s course fit tool.
Good irons paired with accurate drivers and good putting will be the recipe for this week’s winner.
Golfers With Course History at El Camaleon Golf Club
These golfers lead the field in strokes gained average at El Camaleon among those with at least two starts since 2007, via FantasyNational.
– Adam Long (3.1)
– Rickie Fowler (2.2)
– Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Maverick McNealy (1.9)
– Russell Knox, Justin Thomas (1.8)
– Anirban Lahiri (1.7)
– Charles Howell, Brice Garnett, Brendon Todd, Viktor Hovland (1.6)
– Matt Kuchar (1.5)
– Joel Dahmen (1.4)
– Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer (1.3)