Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The PGA Tour remains stationed outside the United States for the third straight week.

This week’s field heads to Mexico after a week in Bermuda, which had followed up an event in Japan.

El Camaleon has hosted a Tour event since 2007, so we have plenty to go off of for this week’s prep, though we do lack ShotLink data.

Here’s what we should know about the course.

El Camaleon Golf Club Course Information

Par: 71

Distance: 7,041

Average Green Size: N/A

Green Type: Paspalum

Stimpmeter: N/A

Past 5 Winning Scores: -20, -20, -22, -19, -21

Past 2 Cut Lines: -1, -1, -4, -1, -2

This week’s course is a par 71 that is a bit shorter than the usual par 71 on the PGA Tour, but a lot of that yardage absence comes on some super short par 3s (116 yards, 151 yards, and 155 yards).

The greens are paspalum, a rare surface for PGA Tour pros, with no ShotLink data associated with the surface.

Winning scores hover right around -20 with a sub-par cutline in each of the past five seasons.

El Camaleon Golf Club Hole-by-Hole Breakdown

Port Royal Golf Course Par Yards vs. Average PGA Tour 1 4 438 102% 2 4 428 99% 3 4 389 90% 4 3 116 59% 5 5 554 98% 6 4 416 97% 7 5 554 98% 8 3 151 77% 9 4 462 107% 10 3 200 102% 11 4 360 84% 12 4 451 105% 13 5 532 94% 14 4 452 105% 15 3 155 79% 16 4 515 119% 17 4 386 90% 18 4 458 106% Total 71 7,017 96%

Again, we have short par 3s and some short par 4s, and the only outlier hole that’s longer than usual is a 515-yard par four that plays .286 shots over par.

Key Stats for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

– Driving Accuracy

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting

This is a course that is set up for accurate drivers.

A look at the past winners reveals name after name of accurate (usually short) drivers.

Season Winner To Par 2021 Viktor Hovland -20 2020 Brendon Todd -20 2019 Matt Kuchar -22 2018 Patton Kizzire -19 2017 Pat Perez -21 2016 Graeme McDowell -18 2015 Charley Hoffman -17 2014 Harris English -21 2012 John Huh -13 2011 Johnson Wagner -17 2010 Cameron Beckman -15 2009 Mark Wilson -17 2008 Brian Gay -20 2007 Fred Funk -18

A lack of lengthy holes and a need to control shots in the wind helps explain why driving accuracy is crucial at the course via datagolf’s course fit tool.

Good irons paired with accurate drivers and good putting will be the recipe for this week’s winner.

Golfers With Course History at El Camaleon Golf Club

These golfers lead the field in strokes gained average at El Camaleon among those with at least two starts since 2007, via FantasyNational.

– Adam Long (3.1)

– Rickie Fowler (2.2)

– Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Maverick McNealy (1.9)

– Russell Knox, Justin Thomas (1.8)

– Anirban Lahiri (1.7)

– Charles Howell, Brice Garnett, Brendon Todd, Viktor Hovland (1.6)

– Matt Kuchar (1.5)

– Joel Dahmen (1.4)

– Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer (1.3)