Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: Wyndham Championship
The Wyndham Championship is the final chance for PGA Tour golfers to rack up FedEx Cup points before the playoffs begin.
The host course, Sedgefield Country Club, sets up a bit differently than some other tracks on the Tour.
So, which ins and outs are vital for this week’s event?
Sedgefield Country Club Course Information
Par: 70
Distance: 7,131
Average Green Size: 6,000 square feet
Green Type: Bermudagrass
Stimpmeter:
Past 5 Winning Scores: -21, -22, -21, -22, -21
Prior 5 Cut Lines: -2, -3, -2, -2, -2
Prior 5 Cut Lines: -2, -3, -2, -2, -2
Sedgefield’s 7,131-yard distance makes it around 80 yards shorter than the typical par 70 layout on the PGA Tour schedule.
The bermuda greens run about average in terms of size, something that certainly doesn’t hurt scoring ability.
The shorter course has led to a birdie-fest, historically, and as the clear pattern shows above, the winner of this year’s event will be 22-under par. The below-par cutline puts an emphasis on scoring.
Sedgefield Country Club Hole-by-Hole Breakdown
|Sedgefield
Country Club
|Par
|Yards
|vs Median
|1
|4
|418
|96%
|2
|4
|442
|101%
|3
|3
|174
|87%
|4
|4
|428
|98%
|5
|5
|529
|94%
|6
|4
|423
|97%
|7
|3
|223
|112%
|8
|4
|374
|85%
|9
|4
|416
|95%
|10
|4
|440
|101%
|11
|4
|486
|111%
|12
|3
|235
|118%
|13
|4
|405
|93%
|14
|4
|505
|115%
|15
|5
|545
|97%
|16
|3
|175
|88%
|17
|4
|406
|93%
|18
|4
|507
|116%
|Total
|70
|7131
|99%
Despite the overall short length, we do have five holes rating out as fairly long relative to par, namely three par 4s and two par 3s.
The shorter holes are two par 3s and a par 4 that sits under 400 yards.
Courses Similar to Sedgefield Country Club
Some other courses with bermuda greens with short-to-average length on the PGA Tour rotation:
– East Lake (TOUR Championship)
– Port Royal Golf Course (Bermuda Championship)
– Sea Island Resort Plantation Course (RSM Classic)
– Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course (Valspar Championship)
Key Stats for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind
– Par 4 Scoring from 400-450 Yards
– Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda
Notably, datagolf’s course fit tool shows a pretty heavy emphasis on driving accuracy at Sedgefield while downgrading driving distance, putting, and wedge play.
That makes it one of the more unique setups we get all season, but we still need birdies. So that means fairways and irons are the angle to scoring this week.
Also, eight of the holes are par 4s that range from 400 to 450 yards, so it’s a bit of a key stat this week given that angle.
Golfers With Great Course History at Sedgefield Country Club
These golfers have gained at least 1.5 strokes per round at Sedgefield since 2012 among golfers with at least eight rounds played at the course, via FantasyNational.
– Kevin Na (2.5)
– Sungjae Im (2.4)
– Webb Simpson (2.3)
– Jim Herman (2.2)
– Patrick Reed (2.0)
– Zach Johnson (1.9)
– Charl Schwartzel (1.7)
– Kevin Kisner (1.7)
– Denny McCarthy (1.6)
– Brandt Snedeker (1.5)
The past winners at Sedgefield in the field include Jim Herman (2020), J.T. Poston (2019), Brandt Snedeker (2007, 2018), Si Woo Kim (2016), Camilo Villegas (2014), Patrick Reed (2013), Webb Simpson (2011), Ryan Moore (2009), and K.J. Choi (2005).