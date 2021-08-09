Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship is the final chance for PGA Tour golfers to rack up FedEx Cup points before the playoffs begin.

The host course, Sedgefield Country Club, sets up a bit differently than some other tracks on the Tour.

So, which ins and outs are vital for this week’s event?

Sedgefield Country Club Course Information

Par: 70

Distance: 7,131

Average Green Size: 6,000 square feet

Green Type: Bermudagrass

Stimpmeter:

Past 5 Winning Scores: -21, -22, -21, -22, -21 Prior 5 Cut Lines: -2, -3, -2, -2, -2

Sedgefield’s 7,131-yard distance makes it around 80 yards shorter than the typical par 70 layout on the PGA Tour schedule.

The bermuda greens run about average in terms of size, something that certainly doesn’t hurt scoring ability.

The shorter course has led to a birdie-fest, historically, and as the clear pattern shows above, the winner of this year’s event will be 22-under par. The below-par cutline puts an emphasis on scoring.

Sedgefield Country Club Hole-by-Hole Breakdown

Sedgefield Country Club Par Yards vs Median 1 4 418 96% 2 4 442 101% 3 3 174 87% 4 4 428 98% 5 5 529 94% 6 4 423 97% 7 3 223 112% 8 4 374 85% 9 4 416 95% 10 4 440 101% 11 4 486 111% 12 3 235 118% 13 4 405 93% 14 4 505 115% 15 5 545 97% 16 3 175 88% 17 4 406 93% 18 4 507 116% Total 70 7131 99%

Despite the overall short length, we do have five holes rating out as fairly long relative to par, namely three par 4s and two par 3s.

The shorter holes are two par 3s and a par 4 that sits under 400 yards.

Courses Similar to Sedgefield Country Club

Some other courses with bermuda greens with short-to-average length on the PGA Tour rotation:

– East Lake (TOUR Championship)

– Port Royal Golf Course (Bermuda Championship)

– Sea Island Resort Plantation Course (RSM Classic)

– Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course (Valspar Championship)

Key Stats for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

– Par 4 Scoring from 400-450 Yards

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda

Notably, datagolf’s course fit tool shows a pretty heavy emphasis on driving accuracy at Sedgefield while downgrading driving distance, putting, and wedge play.

That makes it one of the more unique setups we get all season, but we still need birdies. So that means fairways and irons are the angle to scoring this week.

Also, eight of the holes are par 4s that range from 400 to 450 yards, so it’s a bit of a key stat this week given that angle.

Golfers With Great Course History at Sedgefield Country Club

These golfers have gained at least 1.5 strokes per round at Sedgefield since 2012 among golfers with at least eight rounds played at the course, via FantasyNational.

– Kevin Na (2.5)

– Sungjae Im (2.4)

– Webb Simpson (2.3)

– Jim Herman (2.2)

– Patrick Reed (2.0)

– Zach Johnson (1.9)

– Charl Schwartzel (1.7)

– Kevin Kisner (1.7)

– Denny McCarthy (1.6)

– Brandt Snedeker (1.5)

The past winners at Sedgefield in the field include Jim Herman (2020), J.T. Poston (2019), Brandt Snedeker (2007, 2018), Si Woo Kim (2016), Camilo Villegas (2014), Patrick Reed (2013), Webb Simpson (2011), Ryan Moore (2009), and K.J. Choi (2005).