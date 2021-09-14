Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Fortinet Championship

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering.

Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

But whether you’re brand new to the PGA or daily fantasy sports in general, we have you covered — and we have daily fantasy golf projections and lineup building tools, too.

Let’s take a look at some golfers to target this week.

Key Stats for the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North)

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting on Poa/Bentgrass

For a more detailed breakdown of the course, check out my course primer.

Daily Fantasy Golfer Picks for the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North)

All stats cited below originate at FantasyNational. Strokes gained data includes stats from the past calendar year and is adjusted based on my field strength and recency tweaks. Putting surface splits also come from FantasyNational and include the past 50 rounds when possible — unless noted. All ranks and percentile ranks are among the field.

Best of the Best

Jon Rahm (FanDuel Salary: $12,400 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +480) – Rahm’s salary kind of doesn’t matter this week because he is so much better than the rest of the field that you can’t even justify fading him in cash games and small-field tournaments really. Larger tournaments, sure, if you’re multi-entering. But Rahm’s adjusted strokes gained average (weighting for field strength and recency) over the past year is 2.66. Next best is Webb Simpson at 1.46. That’s a 1.2-stroke-per-round edge over the next best guy. Play Rahm and find other ways to get different.

Webb Simpson ($11,800 | +1100) – Speaking of Webb, he also gets a recommendation for being the only other golfer in his own tier behind Rahm. Swing-season fields are often exploitable at the top whenever stars play, so we shouldn’t overthink this. Even if Rahm and Simpson wind up being the mega chalk (more so Rahm than Webb — but the duo itself could be popular), we have a wide-open field behind them. He’s in the 98th-percentile in birdie-or-better rate gained.

Others to Consider:

Cameron Tringale ($11,000 | +3100) – Elite overall putter and good on bent/poa and a great birdie-maker. Emiliano Grillo ($10,300 | +5000) – Former winner here; 99th-percentile adjusted strokes gained: approach. Max Homa ($10,100 | +4100) – A breakout candidate; 87th-percentile adjusted tee-to-green.

Mid-Range Picks

Talor Gooch ($9,700 | +6000) – Talor Gooch could have a dominant swing season against golfers of this caliber. Gooch ranks in the 95th percentile in long-term adjusted form and is awesome tee-to-green (92nd percentile). Gooch is in the 73rd percentile in bentgrass/poa putting over the past 100 rounds and has the distance edge (70th percentile) that can help him score at Silverado.

Patton Kizzire ($9,500 | +10000) – Kizzire’s irons have him up to the 80th percentile in long-term adjusted approach, and he’s a plus bentgrass/poa putter (0.09 strokes per round gained). He’s not accurate (12th percentile) but is pretty long for this field (74th percentile) while also ranking in the 98th percentile in opportunities gained and birdie-or-better rate gained over the past 50 rounds.

Others to Consider:

Doug Ghim ($9,700 | +6000) – Variance is higher in these weak fields; Ghim’s tee-to-green game is as good as anyone’s other than the top tier.

Lanto Griffin ($9,300 | +8000) – A-Tier bentgrass/poa putter who is long and a good ball-striker.

Low-Salaried Picks

Hank Lebioda ($8,300 | +9000) – Hank ranks 18th in true strokes gained over the past six months but finds himself at just $8,300, so what gives? Honestly, I’m not totally sure. Lebioda withdrew at the 3M Open for a family emergency, not from injury. He did miss the cut at the Wyndham and THE NORTHERN TRUST, but he’s just too good for the salary, and his irons have him in the 89th percentile long term.

Taylor Moore ($8,700 | +9000) – Moore’s been lighting up the Korn Ferry Tour lately, including a win followed up by a solo 2nd, a missed cut, and then two T10s. Moore finished fifth in ball-striking on the Korn Ferry Tour and was a plus with his driver distance (306.1 yards on average, compared to the 302.7 Tour average).

Others to Consider: Adam Hadwin ($9,000 | +10000) – Easy-ish recommendation; 24th in true strokes gained over past six months — mostly from putting but still good for the salary.

Luke List ($8,600 | +11000) – Can make birdies (78th percentile) and gain distance (96th percentile).

Bo Hoag ($7,900 | +18000) – A bet on the irons (89th percentile) and positive bentgrass/poa putting (0.11 strokes per round) at a punt salary.