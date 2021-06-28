Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Rocket Mortgage Classic

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering.

Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

But whether you’re brand new to the PGA or daily fantasy sports in general, we have you covered — and we have daily fantasy golf projections and lineup building tools, too.

Let’s take a look at some golfers to target this week.

Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Key Stats for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club Strokes Gained: Approach Strokes Gained: Putting on Bentgrass and Poa Birdie or Better Rate

Detroit Golf Club has been on the PGA Tour rotation for only two years, but no particular stats seem like must haves. That leads to a more balanced approach in a way.

The real angle is birdies and volatility. The winning scores have been -23 and -25, and even though those were outlier scores, runner-ups were -19 and -20, respectively.

This demands scoring rather than simply avoiding bogeys. And when the scores go low, the volatility goes up — and more golfers are able to contend.

For a more detailed breakdown on the course, check out our course primer from Mike Rodden.

Daily Fantasy Golfer Picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

All stats cited below originate at FantasyNational. Strokes gained data includes stats from the past calendar year and is adjusted based on my field strength and recency tweaks. Putting surface splits also come from FantasyNational and include the past 100 rounds when possible, unless noted. All ranks and percentile ranks are among the field.

Best of the Best

Bryson DeChambeau (FanDuel Salary: $12,200 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +700) – With a salary of $12,200, such heavy win odds, and a convincing win here a year ago, it’s going to be a chalky week for DeChambeau on FanDuel. However, as far as cash games go, he’s a super safe pick for a course like Detroit Golf Club. DeChambeau finds himself as the best long-term adjusted golfer in the field (per my database) as well as the field leader in adjusted strokes gained: off the tee and in overall birdie or better rate gained. We can differentiate elsewhere. A full fade of DeChambeau would be easier to justify if his salary was higher relative to the other studs.

Joaquin Niemann ($11,200 | +2700) – Niemann really has one blemish in his game, and it’s the chipping, as he ranks in the 41st percentile in adjusted strokes gained: tee to green over the past year. That’s fine for a course like this. In the other three strokes gained: stats, he’s at least in the 77th percentile, and as far as the two ball-striking stats go (off the tee and approach), he ranks in the 96th percentile or better in both. Niemann also has elite birdie numbers, is a great bentgrass putter, and finished fifth here two years ago in his lone start.

Others to Consider: Webb Simpson ($11,700 | +1600) – Nearly as good as DeChambeau over the past year and doesn’t need length this week; 8th last year.

Cameron Tringale ($10,700 | +4100) – 30th and 5th the past two years here and stats line up for another strong showing.

Doc Redman ($10,100 | +5000) – 21st and 2nd at Detroit Golf Club; weak wedge play is less of a concern in a birdie-fest.

Mid-Range Picks

Si Woo Kim ($9,700 | +5000) – Kim really benefits from getting away from bermuda greens: he ranks in the 70th percentile in combined bentgrass and poa putting over the past 100 rounds. Kim rates in the 91st percentile in birdie or better rate gained in that span, as well. In total, my database has Kim ranked in the 95th percentile in adjusted strokes gained: tee to green over the past year. He has played here twice with middling data, but he’s in a great spot to cash in on an easy course this week. Kim also ranks 11th in strokes gained average on easy courses over the past 100 rounds, per FantasyNational.

Lanto Griffin ($9,300 | +8000) – Griffin struggles around the green a bit (44th percentile), which is a common thread for golfers I’m targeting this week. It’s not that I like that they struggle with chipping. Rather, it’s that their chipping will be bogging them down at most courses where it’s more important, so if it’s less important for a week, those golfers get a boost. Griffin has 93rd-percentile approach play over the past year and debuted with a T21 at Detroit Golf Club last year.

Others to Consider: Garrick Higgo ($9,900 | +4100) – Elite putting makes him a threat at a birdie-fest course; early returns are weak wedges but strong elsewhere.

Harold Varner ($9,500 | +8000) – Not a plus putter (47th percentile on bent/poa) but 94th-percentile tee-to-green data; hit irons well here in two starts.

Chris Kirk ($9,200 | +8000) – Not the best putter (62nd-percentile) but solid elsewhere and a 67th-percentile birdie-maker.

Low-Salaried Picks

Sepp Straka ($8,900 | +6500) – Straka will likely get extra buzz this week because of his results at Detroit Golf Club: he’s finished 8th and 11th the past two years with positive strokes gained data in all four areas in both of those events. Straka snapped a three-start streak of missed cuts with a 10th last week at the Travelers when he gained 5.4 strokes from approach play. The irons were cold leading in, but he’s at least 58th-percentile in adjusted approach over the past year, a more trustworthy sample. Straka is an 84th-percentile birdie-maker.

Cameron Davis ($8,700 | +12000) – Davis has some long odds but the right game to pick apart a course like this. He ranks in the 99th percentile in birdie or better rate gained and struggles only around the green (7th percentile). He is in the 78th percentile or better in the other three strokes gained categories. Davis has missed the cut here in each of his two starts but can rack up birdies (and eagles on par 5s).

Others to Consider: Patton Kizzire ($8,800 | +12000) – The best golfer over the past year in my database with a salary below $9,000; 94th-percentile birdie-or-better stats.

Doug Ghim ($8,500 | +12000) – Great tee-to-green and putter is close to neutral when not on bermuda, where he really struggles.

Sebastian Munoz ($8,200 | +10000) – Missed cut both starts here and in three straight but can pile on birdies when things click; 78th-percentile tee-to-green data.