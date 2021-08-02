Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering.

Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

But whether you’re brand new to the PGA or daily fantasy sports in general, we have you covered — and we have daily fantasy golf projections and lineup building tools, too.

Let’s take a look at some golfers to target this week.

Key Stats for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Around the Green

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda

For a more detailed breakdown on the course, check out my course primer.

Daily Fantasy Golfer Picks for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

All stats cited below originate at FantasyNational. Strokes gained data includes stats from the past calendar year and is adjusted based on my field strength and recency tweaks. Putting surface splits also come from FantasyNational and include the past 100 rounds when possible, unless noted. All ranks and percentile ranks are among the field.

Best of the Best

Brooks Koepka (FanDuel Salary: $12,200 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +1100) – Koepka always has some extra red flags when we’re looking at a non-major, but he has gone on record noting the importance of the event and what St. Jude stands for. That has translated to success at TPC Southwind, including a win and runner-up the two years this has been a WGC event. Koepka also has played some really good golf lately: three straight top-fives and four top-fives in his past five starts. Koepka ranks in the 80th percentile in adjusted strokes gained: tee to green over the past year, per my database.

Daniel Berger ($10,900 | +2200) – Berger has two wins at TPC Southwind back before it hosted a WGC event. Those wins were back-to-back in 2016 (by three shots) and 2017 (by a shot). He simply rates out as one of the best values in the field based on his long-term form and relevant stats for the week. Berger ranks in the 95th percentile in adjusted strokes gained: approach and benefits at a course that doesn’t demand driving distance.

Others to Consider: Jordan Spieth ($11,700 | +1600) – Irons and wedges rate out as important here, and that means good things for Spieth.

Dustin Johnson ($11,600 | +2000) – Two-time winner at TPC Southwind (2012, 2018) with plenty of high-end potential in his profile still.

Scottie Scheffler ($10,500 | +3100) – Elite tee-to-green play (77th percentile) and birdie-maker (92nd); 15th here last year but 5th in strokes gained: tee to green.

Mid-Range Picks

Patrick Reed ($10,100 | +3400) – The salary is just a bit too low for Reed, who had a disappointing Olympics last week. He has travel concerns overall, but this course can definitely reward good wedge play, and few are better than Reed there (he is in the 94th percentile in this field in adjusted strokes gained: around the green). Reed’s also a positive birdie-maker (63rd percentile).

Harris English ($9,100 | +4500) – English has a win here back in 2013 when he gained strokes in all four categories. English overall is in pretty great form now, too, and it’s surprising to see his salary quite this far down the list. I get that it’s a WGC event, but still. English was 46th at The Open Championship after a win at the Travelers and a 3rd at the U.S. Open. He has four top-15 finishes in his past six starts overall, as well.

Others to Consider:

Matt Fitzpatrick ($10,000 | +3400) – Ranks fourth in strokes gained average at TPC Southwind; 71st-percentile long-term adjusted form.

Corey Conners ($9,300 | +4500) – 72nd-percentile long-term form available at a low salary; elite ball-striking leads to birdie chances.

Low-Salaried Picks

Jason Kokrak ($9,000 | +4200) – Kokrak’s putter has been hot, yet he also ranks in the 98th percentile in opportunities gained over the past 50 rounds, via FantasyNational. His 2.2% win odds, per my simulations, aren’t stellar, but only one other golfer below $9,000 (Brian Harman [$8,700]; 2.2%) is also better than 1.5% likely to win.

Brian Harman ($8,700 | +5500) – Though I kind of hate the iron play from Harman lately (23rd percentile once adjusted for field), it’s hard to argue with the elite short game (88th percentile or better in putting and around-the-green strokes gained). He’s played TPC Southwind five times since 2012, missing three cuts. But things drop off quickly around this range, and Harman is a cut above the other values below him based on recent form.

Others to Consider: Will Zalatoris ($8,800 | +4500) – Solid win odds (1.5%) and great irons (92nd-percentile); did withdraw from The Open with a back injury.

Billy Horschel ($8,100 | +8000) – Has a knack for TPC Southwind with five top-10s in 8 starts since 2012; elite putter on bermuda (91st percentile).

Ian Poulter ($7,900 | +10000) – Three top-10s here the past five years; can simply hit fairways and putt well to contend.

Ryan Palmer ($7,600 | +10000) – Three missed cuts in four starts but all three were majors. Historically plays well at TPC Southwind and fourth in adjusted tee to green strokes gained among golfers below $9,000.