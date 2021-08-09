Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Wyndham Championship

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering.

Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

But whether you’re brand new to the PGA or daily fantasy sports in general, we have you covered — and we have daily fantasy golf projections and lineup building tools, too.

Let’s take a look at some golfers to target this week.

Key Stats for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Par 4 Scoring from 400-450 Yards

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda

For a more detailed breakdown on the course, check out my course primer.

Daily Fantasy Golfer Picks for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

All stats cited below originate at FantasyNational. Strokes gained data includes stats from the past calendar year and is adjusted based on my field strength and recency tweaks. Putting surface splits also come from FantasyNational and include the past 50 rounds when possible, unless noted. All ranks and percentile ranks are among the field.

Best of the Best

Louis Oosthuizen (FanDuel Salary: $12,200 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +1100) – Oosthuizen ranks as the field’s best golfer when I combine my stats model (over the past 50 rounds) and long-term adjusted form (over the past year), and so he’s my building block despite how good Webb Simpson ($12,100) sets up and how well Hideki Matsuyama ($11,900) has been golfing. That’s because nobody has been golfing better than Oosthuizen over the past year. Louis is also in the 96th percentile in adjusted strokes gained: tee to green and in the 85th percentile or better in all four of the granular strokes gained categories.

Russell Henley ($10,900 | +3100) – Henley gets a pretty sizable bump on a course that doesn’t demand driving distance. He’s in the 17th percentile in driving distance but in the 81st percentile in fairways gained over the past 50 rounds. Henley, ultimately, rates as the best iron player and second-best tee to green player over the past year once adjusted for field strength and recency. He finished ninth here last year, too.

Others to Consider: Webb Simpson ($12,100 | +1100) – Nothing bad to say about Simpson at a course where he’s won before and is always elite. Will have to eat the chalk with him if you play him.

Brian Harman ($11,300 | +2800) – Gets boosted at a course without distance requirement; 6th and 27th here the past two tries.

Si Woo Kim ($10,600 | +3300) – Long-term stats are better than the salary, and recent 13 should lower sentiment despite great form at Sedgefield (including a win).

Mid-Range Picks

Kevin Streelman ($9,900 | +5000) – There will always be putting concerns for Streelman, but the recent form puts him in the 92nd percentile in adjusted strokes gained: tee to green. He has a 19th at The Open and four more top-20s in total over his past seven starts — the two others were missed cuts. Streelman should score well enough to make a run, as he is in the 87th percentile in birdie-or-better rate gained.

Talor Gooch ($9,600 | +5500) – Gooch has returned positive bermuda putting splits over his most recent 100-round sample on the surface, and he combines that with 81st-percentile birdie-or-better rate numbers. Gooch is actually one of the best golfers in this field without driver in his hand (he is in the 93rd percentile in strokes gained if we remove off-the-tee numbers). That sets up well at Sedgefield. He enters with seven straight made cuts, though just two are top-20s. He’s doing it with strong tee-to-green play, which is what you want to see.

Others to Consider:

Zach Johnson ($9,400 | +5500) – Benefits from the driving requirements this week; elite short-game on bermuda; 7th here last year.

Lucas Glover ($9,300 | +6000) – Accurate with good wedge play and birdie numbers (97th percentile).

Patton Kizzire ($9,100 | +8000) – 91st percentile in strokes gained without off-the-tee numbers; 99th-percentile par-breaker.

Low-Salaried Picks

Chris Kirk ($8,600 | +10000) – Kirk is outright one of the best plays in the field. When I combine stats and recent form (adjusted for recency and field strength), Kirk ranks 12th in my model despite having a salary that pits him tied for 50th. That’s an obvious value situation. Kirk has 85th-percentile irons and really gets plenty of birdie chances given his ball-striking. He’s a just shy of being an average bermuda putter, which isn’t enough to pass him up at a salary of $8,600.

Brendon Todd ($8,700 | +9000) – Chalk up another short hitter whose salary probably isn’t as high as it should be. Todd actually doubles as a bermuda putting guru, too, as he is in the 97th percentile on the surface over the past 100 rounds. Todd also is in the 1st percentile in driving distance but the 100th percentile in fairways gained. He’s set up for success at Sedgefield.

Others to Consider: Doug Ghim ($9,000 | +7000) – Has 93rd-percentile adjusted tee-to-green data but a poor putter (13th).

Chez Reavie ($8,900 | +8000) – Fire up Reavie on shorter courses; 33rd in PGA Tour scoring on par 4s from 400 to 450.

Lanto Griffin ($8,600 | +9000) – Balanced profile with 77th-percentile bermuda putting.

Ryan Armour ($8,500 | +8000) – Another golfer who benefits from shorter courses; 85th-percentile long-term form, too. Four straight top-25 finishes at Sedgefield.