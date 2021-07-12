Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for The Open Championship
July 12
The Open Championship returns after a one-year hiatus with Royal St. George’s hosting for the first time since 2011. Which golfers stand out fo PGA DFS? numberFire’s Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the event, discussing the layout of the course, golfers with quality form against tough fields, and which golfers we should target in each salary tier on FanDuel.
Each episode of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. To ensure you receive each episode right when it’s posted, subscribe to the numberFire Daily Fantasy Podcasts feed on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. The podcast is available in video form on FanDuel’s YouTube page.
Video Version
