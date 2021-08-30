Daily Numbers Game: Soccer Free Agency

American sports fans often get excited about the free agency period. Yet nothing compares to what we’ve seen in Europe over the last few weeks.

First, Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, his club of more than 17 years, to go to PSG in France. Then last weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus F.C. to return to Manchester United, where he won nine titles.

Ronaldo’s return to United even triggered an increase in its stock price by nine percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Premier League’s $2 billion in payroll is the highest in soccer globally. Spain’s La Liga is second and North America’s MLS 11th. However, there’s a big difference between first place and eleventh place. A recent release of salary information for the MLS reveals a total of $332,660,079 in compensation to its players.

As athletes continue to grow their brand with the help of different venues and social media, you can be sure to expect that these salaries will continue to rise even more.

Be sure to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your soccer action around the globe. You can find outright futures, same game parlays, Champions League action, and World Cup qualifiers.