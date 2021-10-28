Dak Prescott Believes he Can Suit Up vs. Vikings

https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1453801840668291080

Prescott is currently dealing with a calf injury, but he’s been able to practice to start the week. He told reporters that he felt like he could suit up vs. the Vikings, but he added that it “wasn’t just his decision.” He was able to rest up during the team’s Week 7 bye, and he said that he would undoubtedly be able to play if it was a playoff contest. However, the Cowboys own a sizable lead in the NFC East standings, so they have the luxury of resting Prescott if they want to.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record through their first six games, and their offense has been the main reason for their success. They rank third in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA, and they’ve averaged the most points per game. Prescott has also provided solid fantasy numbers, passing for at least three touchdowns in five games. If Prescott is out, the rest of the Cowboys’ offense would have to be downgraded significantly for their matchup vs. the Vikings.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, the Cowboys are listed as 1.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.