Dak Prescott Expected to Practice on Monday

Prescott underwent an MRI last week, but it appears as though his shoulder injury is progressing well. He has done some throwing on the side recently, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Prescott is expected to practice on a limited basis on Monday.
This is great news for Prescott, Cowboys fans, and fantasy football players alike. The Cowboys are among the most sought-after offenses in fantasy drafts this season, with tons of skill players coming off the board in the early rounds. Those players will all need a healthy Prescott under center to pay off their current draft positions.
Prescott was off to a massive start before getting injured last season. He racked up 1,690 passing yards through his first four games, and he eclipsed at least 450 yards in three of them. He also threw for nine touchdowns and added three more on the ground. Part of that was due to the Cowboys’ historically bad defense, but it’s clear that this offense has immense upside with Prescott at quarterback in 2021-22.
The Cowboys are the favorites to win the NFC East at +130 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
